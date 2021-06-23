Senate to engage Finance Minister on 2017-2020 economic recovery

The Senate has mandated six of its committees to engage the Minister of Finance, Zaina Ahmed, on the Federal Government’s elapsed Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) between 2017 and 2020. The committees are: National Planning; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Marine Transport; Land Transport; Works and Power.

The decision to engage the Finance Minister was reached amid a resolution by the Upper Chamber after it considered a motion “on the need to critically assess the performance of the Eco-nomic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.”

The motion, which was sponsored by Senator Abdu Suleiman Kwari (APC, Kaduna North), noted that the four year Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017- 2020, which was the source document of Nigeria’s four years Appropriation Acts had elapsed. He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, launched the Plan in April of 2017 to ensure the actualisation of a sustainable inclusive growth of the economy. The lawmaker added: “The Plan was targeted at achieving a structural economic transformation with emphasis on improving the efficiency of both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

