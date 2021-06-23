News

Senate to engage Finance Minister on 2017-2020 economic recovery

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate has mandated six of its committees to engage the Minister of Finance, Zaina Ahmed, on the Federal Government’s elapsed Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) between 2017 and 2020. The committees are: National Planning; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Marine Transport; Land Transport; Works and Power.

The decision to engage the Finance Minister was reached amid a resolution by the Upper Chamber after it considered a motion “on the need to critically assess the performance of the Eco-nomic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.”

The motion, which was sponsored by Senator Abdu Suleiman Kwari (APC, Kaduna North), noted that the four year Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017- 2020, which was the source document of Nigeria’s four years Appropriation Acts had elapsed. He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, launched the Plan in April of 2017 to ensure the actualisation of a sustainable inclusive growth of the economy. The lawmaker added: “The Plan was targeted at achieving a structural economic transformation with emphasis on improving the efficiency of both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Urhobo youth leaders back Okowa on power shift

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Urhobo youth leaders have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in internal wrangling, rocking the choice of his successor within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in two years’ time. Their position, tagged, “Why Urhobo Must Take Precaution”, said the governor shouldnotbequotedoutof context in the claims and counterclaims over which part of the state should […]
News

JUST IN: Court grants Sowore bail

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Abuja court Monday morning granted Omoyele Sowore bail in the sum of N20 million, with two sureties one of whom must be a civil servant not below grade level 12. Details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO […]
News

Strike: 80% Nigerians are your patients, FG tells NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services. National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from today (April 1), over unpaid salaries and other welfare packages. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica