Senate to FG: Respect federal character in appointments

The Senate, yesterday, implored the Federal Government to always adhere to the federal character principle in all appointments, as a means of sustaining the unity and continued corporate existence of Nigeria.

This was as the apex legislative chamber stressed that the autonomy of the state assemblies and the judiciary was non-negotiable, if these institutions must effectively deliver their mandates to the citizenry.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), gave the charge at the screening of Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, for appointment as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the FCT, Abuja.

The Senate had, on Tuesday April 20, 2021, deliberated on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of nomination of Justice Abdullahi. Bamidele advised those who have the power of appointments or who are in position to recommend people for appointments, to always respect the federal character principle, which was deliberately inserted in the Constitution to eliminate domination and agitation.

He said: “In addition to ensuring that potential appointees meet the eligibility criteria stipulated for the relevant public offices into which they are being appointed, adequate care must also be taken to ensure that the federal character principle established by virtue of the clear provision of Section 14, Sub-section (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) is not undermined.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the above cited Constitutional provision clearly states that: “(3) The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.

“As the Committee of the Senate that is in charge of Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, we will like to appeal on behalf of the leadership and our distinguished colleagues in parliament, to urge all the stakeholders who participate in the process of executive and judicial appointments in this country, especially individuals and bodies saddled with the responsibility of making recommendations to the President and Commanderin- Chief of our dear country, to ensure compliance with both the eligibility criteria, as well as the federal character principle, established in our constitution in order to avoid unnecessarily heating up the polity and eroding the unity and strength of our country in the process, weakening the foundation of our country as well as the hope of its federating units.”

On the autonomy of state assemblies and judiciary, Bamidele said: “As we said earlier in this Committee, the fiscal autonomy of both the Judiciary and the legislature at the state level, as it is at the federal level, is non-negotiable.”

“This is by ensuring autonomy for all arms of government in a way that no arm of government can hold the others to ransom, that itself being the legislative intent of Sections 81 (3) and 121 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Linked to the desired fiscal autonomy for each of the three arms of government is also the urgent, cogent and compelling need to ensure fiscal autonomy of each of the tiers (Federal, State and Local) of government, specifically as it relates to local government autonomy, if we must have a healthy democracy founded on true federalism.

“It is hoped that our governors would equally see the need to work with the National Assembly in this regard in the course of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly.”

The Committee later resolved to screen Justice Abdullahi in a closed session, as the Chairman, Bamidele asked the media and other people who were neither senators nor jurists to leave the venue of the event. At the end of the closed session,

Bamidele noted that Senator Adamu Abdullahi (APC, Nasarawa), moved a motion for the nominee to take a bow and because of his requisite qualifications and credible track record in public office.

When he (Committee Chairman) put the motion to voice vote, it was overwhelmingly supported by the members of the Committee, without a single dissenting voice.

