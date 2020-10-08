Senate to FG: Stop excessive borrowing to fund projects

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, cautioned the Federal Government against excessive borrowing to fund infrastructure projects in its annual budget to avoid slipping back into the debt trap that haunted Nigeria many years ago.

Lawan, who gave the warning after the Senate considered and approved the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), harped on the need to reduce the current borrowing spree by seeking alternative ways of implementing infrastructural projects without necessarily incurring debts through local and foreign loans. The Senate President, who bemoaned the high recurrent expenditure profile of the government, underscored the need for the merger of some agencies to reduce cost of governance.

Lawan acknowledged that though Nigeria, like other nations, might find it difficult to eliminate borrowing completely; there was need for the government to cut its coat according to its cloth.

“I think in the past, we deluded ourselves into thinking that Nigeria is the richest country in the world. Meanwhile, we are not developing our infrastructure. “If we had applied whatever we had then, especially in our good years, we would have found that we wouldn’t have any money to spare to call ourselves rich.

“We need to look at the possibility of reducing the kind of borrowing we do in order to ensure that we don’t accumulate so much deficit and end up spending so much of our revenue servicing debts,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to muster the political will to scrap or merge some agencies of government which were set up several years ago and had lost relevance. He said: “Whenever we talk of cost of governance, we think of how to merge the different agencies. I think there is need for us to muster the political will, because we know what to do, but when it comes to doing the right thing, we find it difficult to do it.

“I think the time has come for government to do so, and government includes us, to address this issue. There are so many agencies, and these are agencies that were created to address specific challenges at the time.

“Now, they are irrelevant. They are simply conduits that are given money every year, while they have no value to add to governance. We need to really work closely with the Executive arm of government. I know it is going to be a tough call, because it will be said this is not a time for people to lose their jobs.

But, somehow, we need to find a way out of this as the cost of governance is high. “We need to put up a lot of effort to ensure that these revenue generating agencies do their work promptly, efficiently and effectively.

“Where they have challenges, we must help them. Like most of us said, borrowing needs to be carefully applied here. There are projects that I feel we should ensure we don’t borrow to fund. “We should explore other opportunities in sourcing funds such as the Build- Operate-Transfer (BOT), Public Private Partnerships and so many other options. I think we should explore on those so that we minimize the borrowing.

“There are lots of businesses that have interest in the development of our infrastructures, so we should explore the other means.” President Muhammadu Buhari will lay the 2021 Budget before the National Assembly today. Only government officials relevant to the budget would accompany the President, to present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Lawan, who made the disclosure during plenary, explained that the decision by the government to reduce the number of attendees at the event was in line with the COVID-19 protocols of maintaining social distancing.

He also hinted that the whole programme of laying the budget, from the arrival of President Buhari, to the time of his departure would last for one hour. Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos), while presenting the report, yesterday, said that there was need for the National Assembly to ensure effective collaboration with the executive to ensure effective implementation of the MTEF and FSP.

After his presentation, senators made contributions on how to strengthen the economy and make it more productive. Most of the lawmakers stressed on need to cut cost of governance, reduce borrowing, waste and increase government revenue. The recommendations approved by the Red Chamber include: That the Federal Government retain revenue of N7.89 trillion, fiscal deficit of N5.19 trillion, borrowings of N4.28 trillion (including foreign and domestic borrowings).

The apex legislative assembly also approved statutory transfers, totalling N484.4 billion, debt service estimate of N3.12 trillion,and sinking fund to the tune of N220 billion. It also approved pension, gratuities and retirees benefits of N520.6 billion and Federal Government aggregate expenditure of N13.08 trillion.

The expenditure is made up of total recurrent (Nondebt) of N5.66 trillion; Personnel Costs of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of N3.05 trillion, capital expenditure (exclusive of transfers) N3.58 trillion, Special Intervention (recurrent) amounting to N350 billion and special intervention (capital) of N20billion. The Senate also approved daily crude oil production of 1.86mbpd, 2.09mbpd, and 2.38mbpd for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Chamber noted that it made these approvals to ensure greater budget realism and disruptions due to attacks, sabotage in the oil-rich Niger Delta which had substantially abated for a while.

Senate also approved the benchmark oil price of $40 per barrel, saying that it made very wide consultations with key stakeholders in the economy. The Upper Chamber ratified that the exchange rate of N379/$1 proposed by the executive for the 2021-2023 be retained.

The lawmakers stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was determined to pursue unification around its rate over the medium term, where investors and exporters transact dollars at market determined prices.

It also approved the projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of three per cent, given the Federal Government’s fiscal policies adapted to contain the damage of COVID-19, including the N500 billion stimulus fund.

The Chamber further approved the projected inflation rate of 11.95 per cent, among other recommendations. To address some observed lapses among revenue generating agencies, the joint committee recommended for “the immediate legislative actions to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA, 2007) to improve revenue generating and remittance capacity of agencies of the Federal Government, in particular Section 21 (1) and Section 22(1)(2).”

It also recommended that “immediate steps be taken by relevant Standing Committees of the Senate to examine the laws guiding the operations of all revenue generating agencies under their oversight, to determine specific sections/ clauses requiring amendment, with a view to plugging wastages and boosting revenue generation capacity of government.”

It further recommended that the streamlining of all Stamp Duty collection activities by the MDAs and domicile with FIRS, to eliminate loss and to deploy the use of ICT in the collection of these stamp duties. The Senate also wants the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Budget Office of the Federation to re-examine the assumptions underlying the revenue targets of all the agencies, to ensure the credibility of such assumptions, and the figures arising therefrom.

On meeting revenue targets, the upper chamber emphasized the need for the institution of sanctions on non-performing MDAs over inability to meet revenue targets, adding that the Federal Government must ensure that all MDAs pay in full and promptly, for services rendered by other agencies, except where it is established that the beneficiary agencies are statutorily exempted from such payments. Reacting to the report, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, said that, considering the economic challenges facing the county, there was need to think out of the box to address them. Senator Barau Jibril, in his contribution, said there was need to generate more revenues to run the economy and the borrowing was not going to be abandoned.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, said: “There is need to look at the cost of governance and this is the time to merge the agencies with similar functions to reduce the cost of governance.” Senator Betty Apiafia said that there was need to consider the level of budget implementation and then move from there, lamenting that while the proposed 2021 budget has N3 trillion as capital vote, there is N4 trillion for debt service.

