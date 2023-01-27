Senate To IGP: Probe disappearance of NSCDC’s Deputy Commandant

The Senate has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali, to investigate the sudden disappearance of Deputy Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Raymond Gaadi, who was meant to assume office at the Bayelsa State Command, but went missing upon arrival. The Senate made the resolution following a motion by Senator Emmanuel Orker -Jev, alerting the Chamber on the disappearance of Gaadi, who was posted from Enugu to Bayelsa State to resume but never assumed office. The lawmaker noted that the Deputy commandant had raised alarm that the officer he was meant to take over from was not only resisting to handover, but was threatening him. He added that Gaadi went missing, two days after he raised alarm over threat to his life. Orkey-Jev lamented that the authorities of the NSCDC had displayed little or no concern over the matter since 29th October, 2022. Accordingly, the Senate resolved to urge the Commandant of the NSCDC to direct an internal investigation into the matter.

