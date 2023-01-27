Senate To IGP: Probe disappearance of NSCDC’s Deputy Commandant

The Senate has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Baba Alkali, to investigate the sudden disappearance of Deputy Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Raymond Gaadi, who was meant to assume office at the Bayelsa State Command, but went missing upon arrival. The Senate made the resolution following a motion by Senator Emmanuel Orker -Jev, alerting the Chamber on the disappearance of Gaadi, who was posted from Enugu to Bayelsa State to resume but never assumed office. The lawmaker noted that the Deputy commandant had raised alarm that the officer he was meant to take over from was not only resisting to handover, but was threatening him. He added that Gaadi went missing, two days after he raised alarm over threat to his life. Orkey-Jev lamented that the authorities of the NSCDC had displayed little or no concern over the matter since 29th October, 2022. Accordingly, the Senate resolved to urge the Commandant of the NSCDC to direct an internal investigation into the matter.
Related Articles
El-Rufai tasks monarchs on peace in Kaduna communities
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has challenged traditional rulers in the state to support security agencies to uphold peace and harmony in their communities. El Rufai also asked them to offer inclusive leadership to all persons, who live in their domain, affirming that the government’s principle of citizenship is based on residence. El-Rufai, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Jet-A1 crisis threatens airlines as operators mull surcharges
lAirfares to “inevitably” increase –IATA There are indications that the astronomical increase in the prices of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1, could lead the carriers to further adjust airfares. The adjustment could be in the form of fuel tax or surcharge to cushion the effects high cost of Jet fuel on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sen. Kalu donates motorcycles, food items, cash to his community
Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has donated brand new motorcycles to boost security in his Igbere community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State. The former governor of Abia State also donated food items and cash to be shared among the 13 villages making up the clan […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)