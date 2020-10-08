News

Senate to investigate complaints of illicit, excessive bank charges

The Senate yesterday at plenary directed its Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to investigate complaints of Nigerians on illicit and excessive bank charges by commercial banks on customers’ accounts. It also directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to look into the complaints of Nigerians and review the charges on their bank accounts. The resolutions of Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue South) on urgent need to investigate and review illicit and excessive charges by Nigerian banks on customers’ accounts.

Moro, while presenting the motion, said there have been several complaints from Nigerians over illicit and excessive charges by commercial banks on their accounts. He said that such charges and deductions ranged from bank Short Message Service (SMS) charges, intra-bank transfers charges in the sum of N52.50, Automated Teller Machines (ATM), card renewal charges, account maintenance charges in the sum of N93.13, among other charges. He said that the charges had caused uproar within the public, as Nigerians felt the charges were fraudulent and targeted at further impoverishing them.

Moro said that Nigerians were worried as to what the money being deducted for the charges was for, as countries in overseas do not charge their customers in like manner. He said that Nigerian banks in a bid to extort customers, had set most of their ATM machines to dispense cash below the maximum of N40,000 that ATMs were programmed to dispense per transaction. “Thus, customers using ATMs do not have a choice than to withdraw much larger amounts per transaction, thereby incurring additional cost of N65 per transaction after using ATM beyond three times.”

