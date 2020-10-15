News

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosion

The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Gas Resources to investigate the remote and immediate causes of gas tanker explosions in parts of the country, with a view to preventing a recurrence. The Senate made the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeolu (APC – Lagos West).

Adeola, who cited Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders, noted that on September 24, 2020, a massive gas explosion occurred at Cele Bus Stop, Iju-Ishaga in Ifako- Ijaiye LGA, Lagos State. According to him, the explosion caused serious body injuries to no fewer than 44 persons while destroying 36 buildings including a church, an event centre and a plank market as well as destroying 26 vehicles within a radius of 300 metres of the explosion.

He said that the explosion believed to have been caused by the burst tyre, ig-niting a gas leak of a stuck 30 tonnes Gas Tanker attempting to extricate itself from mud, totally destroyed multi-billion naira properties and businesses of many citizens.

The politician also noted that about two weeks later, on October 10,2020, a similar gas explosion occurred at Candos Road, Baruwa, Ipaja- Ayoba, Alimosho LGA, when an LPG Tanker in process of discharging gas at a gas plant, exploded from sparks of a running power generator in the plant. He regretted that in the second tragic incidence, 18 lives, including a father and child were lost, with scores of people sustaining injuries while 25 houses and 16 lock up shops filled with goods worth millions of naira were burnt.

