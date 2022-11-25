Senate To Niger Delta Affairs Minister: Probe job racketeering at NDDC

The Senate yesterday, called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, to as a matter of urgency, look into the cases of employment racketeering in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), allegedly perpetrated by the immediate past leadership of the establishment.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, made the call while addressing journal ists in his office on the recent developments in the Commission. Akinyelure pointed out that there were series of Petitions before the Committee by employment seekers from the oil producing communities of the Niger Delta, alleging that the management did not allow them to carry out any documentation despite issuing them original letters of employment. He explained that the Minister had already denied the allegation of sack of 100 NDDC workers by him on resumption of office, when he appeared before his Committee.

