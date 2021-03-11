News Top Stories

Senate to NSA: Deploy more security personnel

Nigeria’s apex parliament, the Senate, yesterday, urged the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd) to, as a matter of urgency, deploy more security personnel to communities affected by the activities of bandits and herdsmen. The Senate also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to undertake an ‘on-the-spot’ assessment of the affected communities with a view to determining the extent of the problem and providing relief to the affected persons.

The Senate passed the resolutions after it considered two separate motions on the displacement of residents following the invasion of their communities by bandits and suspected herdsmen. Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi Central), in the first motion, noted with concern the rising humanitarian situation in Bena, Kebbi State, arising from the activities of bandits in neighbouring Zamfara State which shares a border with Kebbi State. According to the lawmaker, “The internally displaced persons from about 17 villages in Zamfara sharing the border with Kebbi State have moved to Bena, Wasagu, Mage areas with no arrangements for an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp and are scattered all over, making it difficult to cater for their welfare.” Accordingly, the Senate, while urging the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to, as a matter of urgency, establish IDP camps in Bena and render support to those affected; charged the National Security Adviser and all agencies involved in internal security to increase deployment of security agencies to reverse the ugly situation.

Citing Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun West), in another motion, recalled the recent spate of attacks by suspected herdsmen on communities in Yewa area of Ogun State. The lawmaker noted that, “many of these attacks by suspected herdsmen on the area remain perennial, owing to the near absence of police and other security personnel in the affected communities.”

The Senate, accordingly, called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to undertake an ‘on-the-spot’ assessment of the affected communities with a view to determining the extent of the problem and providing relief to the affected persons.

The Senate called on the concerned authorities to put in place necessary mechanism for the reparation and relocation of the affected peoples and communities; urging the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force to see to the provision of Police Post(s) and ensuring police presence in these communities, so as to ensure security and rekindle the people’s confidence.

