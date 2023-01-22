Senate to pass N22.7trn FG Ways and Means this week

*Set to adjourn plenary till March

There are indications that the Senate will this week, pass the pending N22.7 trillion loan Ways and Means restructuring request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is even as the apex legislative chamber is warming up to adjourn plenary till March, to reconvene after the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the country.

President Buhari had in a letter to the Senate shortly before it went on Christmas and New Year recess, sought for restructuring of the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) within the last 10 years.

“Ways and Means” are loans or advances by the Central Bank to the Federal Government to enable it to cater for short term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipt of fiscal deficits.

However, while considering the request on December 28, 2022, serious disagreement erupted among Senators, leading to the proposal being stepped down, and a Special Committee set up to look at it and submit a report for the chamber’s consideration after resumption on January 17.

What President Buhari sent to the Senate for restructuring was actually in excess of N1 trillion; bringing the total to N23.7 trillion which is required by the President to fund the 2022 supplementary budget.

The Special Committee was mandated to summon the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and heads of other relevant agencies, for details on expenditure made from the N22.7 trillion.

The committee, which is headed by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East), was mandated to submit its report on January 17, 2023 when the Senate resumed plenary.