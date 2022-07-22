Senate to prioritise FCT’s people-oriented projects

The Senate has assured of its readiness to prioritise every people-oriented project initiated by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja. This disclosure was made when the Senate Committee on FCT inspected some of the capital projects being executed by the FCTA. The Committee’s Chairman, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, said his committee was embarking on its oversight function to see how the Abuja infrastructure projects have impacted on Nigerians. He said: “As you know, part of our responsibility is to provide oversight duties as part of other legislative duties and what we’ve seen today has been quite interesting. We believe that in the twilight of this administration, which is about 10 months there about, it is important that we catalogue all the projects that has been done, prioritise the ones that must be completed before the end of this term so that we can make sure that we provide adequate funding and budgets for such projects.
