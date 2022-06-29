News Top Stories

Senate to probe petition by Supreme Court Justices

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to go ahead with the probe of the crisis in the Judiciary by looking into the complaints raised in the petition by the justices of the Supreme Court. The Senate took the decision,

 

notwithstandingtheresignationfromofficebytheformer Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Mohammed Tanko.

 

TheapexlegislativechamberalsoaskedtheCommittee to interface with the three arms of government as well as at the Bar and the Bench, to collate aggregate views and positions on the short-term, medium-term and long-term measures needed to decisively address the crisis currently facing the judiciary.

 

It noted that such measures must include the immediatefiscalinterventionas wellas long-term andsustainable budgetary allocations, required for the optimal performance of the judiciary in linewithglobal bestpractices.

 

 

The Senate passed the resolution following a motion brought to the floor by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central). Bamidele, who cited order 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022, as amended, recalled that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, last week, drew the attention of the chamber to media reports on the state of affairs in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

 

Henotedthatpoorwelfare of judicial officers would adversely affect the output of judiciary in service delivery.

 

According to the lawmaker: “The Judiciary, which is the epicentre of the temple of justice, shouldbepreserved by the Senate through appropriate legislative measures in ordertosafeguardthishighly revered institution and prevent it from being ridiculed.”

 

He stated that the committee, in taking steps to look into the matter as directed by the President of the Senate, had started the process of making arrangementtointerfacewith relevant stakeholders both at the Bar and on the Bench.

 

Hesaidthattheresignation of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, on June 26, 2022, “will not prevent the committee from going ahead with its assignment in the questtofinda probable lasting solution to the matter.

 

“Even though Mohammed has stepped down as CJN, mostof theIssuesraisedbythe justices of the Supreme Court andotherstakeholderswithin the Judiciary, still remain and need to be addressed urgently to prevent an eventual shutdown of the Judiciary.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

End SARS protests: Minister worried, demands protection for activists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Speaks with injured student, picks up medical bill •Police deny shooting protester   Following reports of tear-gassing and an alleged shooting of a protester in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday, demanding the end of SARS, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has called on the residents of Ogbomoso to remain calm, steadfast and […]
News

Actress Mabel Oboh emerges ADC guber candidate in Edo State

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Actress Mabel Oboh emerges ADC guber candidate in Edo State The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced Nollywood actress and veteran broadcaster, Princess Mabel Oboh as its candidate for the Edo gubernatorial elections scheduled for September 19, 2020. This is coming after the withdrawal of Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe from the race.     In a […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Peter Obi resigns from PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

    A presidential aspirant Peter Obi has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obi, a former Anambra Governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP. The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica