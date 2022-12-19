Senate to summon IPPIS over missing N113m

The Senate has resolved to summon officials of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), over the missing N113 million disbursed from Service Wide Votes (SWV) from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation (AGF). This was as the members of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts have uncovered violation of procedures in disbursement of SWV to ministries, departments and agencies (MOAs). The Senate Committee on Public Accounts is currently probing disbursement of N4.9 trillion SWV between 2017 and 2021. The Senate panel, Chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, said thatitdiscoveredthat the N113 million disbursed from the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to Joint Admission MatriculationBoard (JAMB) fortherecurrentexpenditure in May 2017 was not requested, neither was it received by the examination body. However, the record from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation did not show that the N113 million was reversed to the Federation Account. Appearing before the Senate Committee, the Director of Cash Management from the Ministry of Finance, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Aliyu Ahmed, told the lawn makers JAMB did not apply for the N113 million but the request was made from the Ministry of Finance ontheirbehalf in2017andthe money was raised from SWV. “JAMB did not request for the N113 million for recurrent. The Ministry of Finance made the request for them when we observed the gap, andthemoneywasnotreleased to JAMB but returned to IPPIS and at the end of the year was mopped up automatically,” he said. However, the Committee observed that there was no record from the Accountant Generalof theFederationthat the money was reversed back to the Federation Account.
Related Articles
Delta seeks professionals’ involvement in policy implementation
Chief of Staff (CoS) to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie, has called on professionals to support the state government in the implementation of ideas to stimulate rapid development. Edevbie made the call at the “8th Public Lecture and Award ceremony” organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter. “Be ready […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UniAbuja set up C’ttee to audit staff employment, promotions
The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has set up an ad hoc committee to look into the employment and promotion of staff in the university between 2011 and 2021. Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, said it had become necessary to set up the committee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNICEF: 15.4m children to face acute malnutrition in West, Central Africa
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have called on West and Central African countries to stem the tide of acute malnutrition in children as the impact of COVID-19 becomes intense. According to the UN agencies, up to 15.4 million children aged five and below in the regions were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)