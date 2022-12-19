Senate to summon IPPIS over missing N113m

The Senate has resolved to summon officials of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), over the missing N113 million disbursed from Service Wide Votes (SWV) from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation (AGF). This was as the members of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts have uncovered violation of procedures in disbursement of SWV to ministries, departments and agencies (MOAs). The Senate Committee on Public Accounts is currently probing disbursement of N4.9 trillion SWV between 2017 and 2021. The Senate panel, Chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, said thatitdiscoveredthat the N113 million disbursed from the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to Joint Admission MatriculationBoard (JAMB) fortherecurrentexpenditure in May 2017 was not requested, neither was it received by the examination body. However, the record from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation did not show that the N113 million was reversed to the Federation Account. Appearing before the Senate Committee, the Director of Cash Management from the Ministry of Finance, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Aliyu Ahmed, told the lawn makers JAMB did not apply for the N113 million but the request was made from the Ministry of Finance ontheirbehalf in2017andthe money was raised from SWV. “JAMB did not request for the N113 million for recurrent. The Ministry of Finance made the request for them when we observed the gap, andthemoneywasnotreleased to JAMB but returned to IPPIS and at the end of the year was mopped up automatically,” he said. However, the Committee observed that there was no record from the Accountant Generalof theFederationthat the money was reversed back to the Federation Account.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...