News

Islamiyya 136: We know where the bandits, pupils are but… –Niger SSG

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate has uncovered irregularities in the N1.1trillion Federal Government investments in Crown Agents Bank and some other financial institutions in the country.

 

Crown Agents Bank is a United Kingdom (UK) regulated provider of wholesale foreign exchange and crossborder payment services connected across frontier and emerging markets.

In the 2015 Auditor-General report, adopted by the Senate last month before proceeding on annual recess, the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), was accused of failing to present a share certificate to authenticate the genuineness of Federal Government investments in Crown Agents Bank and other financial institutions in the country.

 

The irregularities as revealed by the audit report, was attributed to the failure of the Accountant-General of the Federation to provide share certificate to authenticate genuineness of N46 billion investment in 2015, and written authority for the disposal of the sum of N134.3 billion as the account into which the proceed credited was not provided for audit.

 

The report also revealed that there were no additional investments in the power sector during the year under review, as against N547.8 billion being the opening balance in the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) at the beginning of 2015.

 

It further stated that Crown Agents disposed of investments totalling N3 billion while additional investments amounting to N439.7 billion were also acquired during the year under review without documentary evidence.

 

Account where the proceeds of the disposal of the sum of N3 billion credited, was not provided for audit confirmation.

The report also noted that about N239 billion investments was overcast recorded in the 2014 investment. Part of the audit report reads: “It was observed that the Federal Government of Nigeria had additional investment in the sum of N46.3 billion and total disposal of investment of N134.3 billion as at year ended, 2015.

The shares certificate to authenticate the genuineness of the additional investment of N46.3 billion were not produced for audit.

 

“Also, there was no written authority for the disposal of the sum of N134.3 billion as the account into which the proceeds were credited was not provided for audit confirmation.

 

“There were no additional investments in the power sector during the year under review as against the N547 billion opening balance of investment in the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) at the beginning of 2015.

 

“The Accountant-General of the Federation was required by the Auditor-General to provide the authorities for all the additional and disposal of investment during the year under review and provide the share certificate of all the additional investment for audit verification.”

 

However, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, in its response said: “The Accountant- General of the Federation stated that the investments of N10 billion and N16.8 billion in Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. and Galaxy Backbone Plc., respectively, did not occur in year 2015 but were investments omitted from previous statement while the investment of N20 billion in Development Bank of Nigeria was a new Federal Government of Nigeria Investment

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Shake-up in NNPC, 8 top officials redeployed

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum C o r p o r a t i o n (NNPC) at the weekend effected a shakeup in its management through redeployments, appointment and resignation.   The exercise affected eight top managers. In the shake-up, Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye, has been appointed the […]
News

Ramadan: Okorocha charges Muslim faithful to pray for improved security

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has joined well-meaning Nigerians to wish all Muslim faithful a successful Ramadan (fasting period). Specifically, Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, enjoined Muslim Ummah across the country, to seek God’s intervention over the growing insecurity in the country. In his goodwill […]
News

Don’t repair Port Harcourt refinery, build new one –Adebanjo tells FG

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A chieftain of a Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has urged the Federal Government to build an entirely new refinery rather than spending $1.5 Billion to refurbish the nation’s refinery in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Speaking in a telephone interview, the elder statesmen described the planned refurbishment of the refinery as a waste […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica