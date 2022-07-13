Senate uncovers mismanagement of N5.7bn by Ministry of Health

The Senate has uncoveredhowsomeofficials of theFederalMinistry of Health mismanaged over N5.7 billion donation from international agencies. The mismanagement of the fund was uncovered by the Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhogbide. Speaking on the matter in Abuja, Urhoghide expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and officials, to account for the fund. He alleged that the mismanagementof thefundhad forced some of the donors to suspendthe assistancedueto unsatisfactory reports emanating from agencies under the Ministry of Health. The Chairman of the Committee noted that the officials of the Ministry had been given four invitations but they failed to honour them. In the first letter dated February 1, the meeting was scheduled for February 8, and another meeting was scheduled for March 16, and this month. One of the donor agencies is Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), an international NGO specialising in bringing together public and private sectors with the objective of creating equal access to new and under-used vaccine for children living in the world’s poorest countries. While making the revelation based on the 2016 Auditor- General’s Report, which was being considered by the apex legislative assembly, chairman of the Committee lamented the failure of the ministry to give account of the money spent, saying that the Committee was left with no option than to issue a warrantof arrestontheministry officials to come and give explanation. His words: “The Ministry of Health has consistently refused to come and give account before this Committee. We have sent invitations to them to appear with no response from the ministry, this is very unfortunate.” The query reads: “First in 2015, a donor named Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), an international NGO specialising in bringing together and private sectors with the objective of creatingequal access to new and under-used vaccine for childrenliving in the world’s poorest countries. “The NGO, with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, accused NPHCDA of mismanagement of funds released by the organisation and invited my office to observe the appointment of an audit firm to carry out extended cash programme audit of GAVI funds released to NPHCDA from 2010 to 2015. “Non-adherence to laid down procedures stipulated in Public Procurement Act, 2007, in the procurement of goods, services and works valued at N4,987,958,621.00.”

