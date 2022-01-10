Senate uncovers N14.7bn proceeds of PHCN hidden in commercials banks

The Senate has discovered N14.7 billion proceeds of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), hidden in commercial banks by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). The Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, made the discovery while considering the 2017 report of the Auditor- General of the Federation. According to the Auditor- General’s report, the money was discovered to have been hidden in the banks as at December 31, 2016 whereas the privatization of PHCN was concluded in 2013.

However, the Bureau BPE in its written submission said: “Two separate sums of N3.231,984.73 and N18.199,520.87 (reported as held in two new generation banks are unaudited bank balances that were actually no longer in existence as at the date of the audited financial statements. “With respect to the two other banks’ balances N4.4 billion and N10.2 billion. “The correct balance in one of the banks as at 31/12/16 was NIL as the bank had transferred a swelled balance of $34.1 million to the CBN domiciliary account. “The bank had initially been unable to make the transfer as at September 2015 as required under TSA policy, owing to the inexistence of designated USD Treasury Single Account for dollar balances. “The balance in another bank as at 31/12/2016 was only $36,053.55 following a transfer of $65,088,198.53. “The residual balance remained until 18/95/17 due to inability of the bank to remit as required under the TSA policy owing to initial unavailability of designated TSA for USD balances as required under the then newly introduced policy.” The query reads: “Audit verification and reconciliation revealed that the sum of N14,720,396,432.43 (Fourteen billion, seven hundred and twenty million, three hundred and ninety-six thousand, four hundred and thirty-two naira, forty-three kobo), being proceeds from the privatization exercise of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) was reported in the Bureau’s Trial Balance to be in Commercial Bank Accounts as at 31st December 2016. “Whereas, the privatization of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) was concluded in 2013, the proceeds are yet to be remitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Privatization Proceeds Accounts. “The issue has been communicated to the Bureau via letter reference No. OAuGF/ RESAD/05/2016/07 dated 19th April, 2018 and no response has been received. “Unauthorised funds kept in Commercial Banks may be diverted for other purposes, thereby leading to loss of Revenue available for Government programmes. “The Director-General is required to recover the sum of N14,720,396,432.43 being the proceeds of PHCN and remit the same to CRF and forward evidence of remittance to my office for audit confirmation

