Senate uncovers N28bn paid to unnamed MDAs by Budget Office

The Senate has accused the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) of making excess payments up to the tune of N28 billion to some unnamed government agencies. The sum, according to the Senate, was outside the statutory allocations approved for the agencies in the national budget for 2015 fiscal year.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee, which exposed the “suspicious” payments, said it relied on the Auditor General’s Report 2016. It had therefore, queried the BOF on the transactions with a view to getting explanations.

The query reads: “The sum of N28,880,533,107.00 (Twenty-eight billion, eight hundred and eighty million, five hundred and thirtythree thousand, one hundred and seven naira) was paid to some MDAs as advance payment from their approved budgets in 2015.

“There was no evidence to show that these advances were recovered from the subsequent payments made to these MDAs, resulting in excess releases to the benefiting MDAs, above their appropriated amounts.

Furthermore, there was no evidence of any supplementary budgetary allocation from the National Assembly.

“The Director-General was requested to recover these advances from the benefiting MDAs from subsequent payments due to them and show evidence of supplementary approval from the National Assembly for the sum of N28,880,533,107.00 released as advances. Evidence of compliance should be furnished for verification.

The query was issued to the BOF in the 2016 Audit Report, but was yet to be answered five years later. This prompted the Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Sen. Matthew Uroghide to reopen the issue.

A meeting scheduled by the committee for the BOF to respond to the query raised by the Auditor General was not attended by officials of the agency which made the payments.

However, in a written response to the committee, the BOF claimed that it had not been able to respond to the query because the details of the MDAs which allegedly received the excess payments have not been provided to it.

“The details of the MDAs under reference have not been provided to enable us to respond appropriately,” the BOF wrote. In a related development, the BOF has also been queried for incurring N151.3 billion extra-budgetary expenditure without the approval of the National Assembly.

The query was also contained in the 2016 Auditor General’s Report submitted to the National Assembly. In the query, the Office of the Auditor General said: “The Budget Office of the Federation expended the sum of N151,371,407,619.10 (One hundred and fiftyone billion, three hundred and seventy-one million, four hundred and seven thousand, six hundred and nineteen naira, ten kobo) above its approved budget for the year 2015.

“This was extra-budgetary spending incurred without recourse to the National Assembly, in contravention of Section 80(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which stipulates that ‘no moneys shall be withdrawn from the CRF of the Federation except to meet expenditure that is charged upon the fund by this Constitution or where the issues of those moneys have been authorized by an Appropriation Act, Supplementary Appropriation Act or an Act passed in pursuance of Section 81 of this Constitution’.

In view of this, it is difficult to accept the extra budgetary expenditure of N151,371,407,619.10 as a proper and legitimate charge against public funds.

“The Director-General should furnish necessary approval(s) and warrants for the sum of N151,371,407,619.10 to my Office for audit verification.”

However, the budget Office has refuted the allegation, claiming that the N151 billion reported in the Auditor General’s Report was neither received nor spent by the agency.

In a written response to the Senate, the BOF said: “The N151 billion reported in the Auditor General Report was neither received nor spent by the Budget Office. Hence the figure was not recorded in the relevant Budget Office books

Like this: Like Loading...