News

Senate uncovers N28bn paid to unnamed MDAs by Budget Office

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

* BOF: ‘We don’t know beneficiaries of excess payment’

The  Senate has accused the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF)  of making excess  payments up to the tune of  N28 billion to some unnamed government agencies.  The sum, according to the Senate, was outside the statutory allocations approved for the agencies in the national budget for 2015 fiscal year.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee, which exposed the “suspicious” payments, said it relied on the Auditor General’s Report 2016. It had therefore, queried the BOF on the transactions with a view to getting explanations.

The query reads: “The sum of N28,880,533,107.00  (Twenty-eight  billion, eight hundred and eighty million, five hundred  and thirty-three thousand, one hundred and seven naira)  was paid to  some  MDAs as advance payment  from their  approved  budgets in 2015.

“There was no evidence to show that these advances were recovered from the subsequent payments made to these MDAs, resulting in excess releases to the benefiting MDAs, above their appropriated amounts. Furthermore, there was no evidence of any supplementary budgetary allocation from the National Assembly.

“The Director-General was requested to recover these advances  from the benefiting  MDAs from subsequent payments  due  to  them  and  show  evidence  of supplementary  approval  from  the  National  Assembly for the sum of  N28,880,533,107.00 released as advances.  Evidence of compliance should be furnished for verification.”

The query was issued to the BOF in the 2016 Audit Report, but was yet to be answered five years later. This prompted the Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Sen. Matthew Uroghide to reopen the issue.

A meeting scheduled by the committee for the BOF to respond to the query raised by the Auditor General was not attended by officials of the agency which made the payments.

However, in a written response to the committee, the BOF claimed that it had not been able to respond to the query because the details of the MDAs which allegedly received the excess payments have not been provided to it.

“The details of the MDAs under reference have not been provided to enable us to respond appropriately,” the BOF wrote.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi killings: You’re shedding crocodile tears, group tells Umahi

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Efforts of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi to condole and sympathise with the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state has been described as a sham. This was as the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) dismissed the governor’s sympathy and mourning as mere shedding of ‘crocodile tears.’ The group, […]
News Top Stories

RMAFC recovers N474m excise duty from Guinness Plc

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

  In its effort to recover outstanding revenue due to the Federation Account, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has recouped N474 million from Guinness Nigeria Plc. as unremitted excise duty into federation purse. Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, confirmed recovery of the amount in Abuja when he met with Comptroller General […]
News

Drama as Eze Ilomuanya accosts Okorocha with walking stick

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Evidently, these are not the best of times for former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, as events of his eight years’ administration in the state seems to be catching up with him.   Barely a month after he went on record as the first former governor of Imo State to be arrested by his successor, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica