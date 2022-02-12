Senate uncovers N698 million NDDC’s payment to retired generals without service delivery

The Senate has uncovered how the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) paid retired Generals N698 million for regional security surveillance of the commission projects without evidence of service delivery. The Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, made the discovery while considering the 2016-2018 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation. The Committee discovered that the contract for the surveillance was not subjected to open competitive bidding according to Public Procurement Act 2007 24 (1).

The query reads, “It was observed from the payment documents that between January 2017 and June 2018 that the sum of N698 million was expended or transferred to private security consultants for the Regional Security Surveillance of NDDC projects in Niger Delta. “Engaging private security outfits in this volatile terrain is highly doubtful as they cannot be better than the Nigerian Military, police, NSCDC who are always at the service of the Commission. “The audit team made relentless efforts to site the contract files of the security consultants with a view to verifying the term of engagement and the NSCDC clearance proved abortive.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...