Senate uncovers N698m NDDC payment to retired Generals without service delivery

The Senate has uncovered how the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), paid some retired Generals N698 million for regional security surveillance of the Commission’s projects without evidence of service delivery.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide made the discovery while considering the 2016-2018 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The committee discovered that the contract for the surveillance was not subjected to open competitive bidding according to Public Procurement Act 2007 24 (1).

The query reads: “It was observed from the payment documents that between January 2017 and June 2018 that the sum of N698 million was expended or transfered to private security consultants for the Regional Security Surveillance of NDDC projects in Niger Delta.

“Engaging private security outfits in this volatile terrain is highly doubtful as they cannot be better than the Nigerian Military, police, NSCDC who are always at the service of the Commission.

“The audit team made relentless efforts to site the contract files of the security consultants with the view to verifying the terms of engagement and the NSCDC clearance proved abortive.

“Thus, making it very difficult or if not impossible to verify this claim as many of the purported private security consultants are not security outfits.

“Audit inspection at the Niger Delta states offices and subsequent visitations to the project site could not on site, and for those few that were on the site, only Setraco Nig.Ltd had soldiers on ground without the presence of the security as claimed.

“Therefore, these are viewed as payment for services not executed contrary to Financial Regulations 708 & 3104.

“The Management should ensure that the consultants refund the sum of N689 million babe furnish the office of the Auditor General for the Federation with evidence of recovery for authentication.”

