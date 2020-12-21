Senate uncovers N718m fraud in Petroleum Ministry

News Top Stories

The Senate detected and exposed alleged financial fraud in the Ministerial Tenders Board of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which reportedly paid N718 million to 11 corporate organisations for different services rendered without documents.

 

The alleged financial fraud was contained in the 2015 Auditor- General Report, which was submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Account, chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South).

 

The report indicated that the contract was awarded in 2014, when the former Head of Service, Danladi Kifasi was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

 

Among the companies that benefited from the consultancies are Amho Nigeria Ltd (Contract for consultancy services on critical stakeholders workshop on Liquiedfied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Policy Initiative at the cost of N97.9m, Mimo Industrial Ltd (Contract for Consultancy Services on Project management for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Policy Framework Development ) at the cost of N99.4 million, Peds Global Ventures (Contract for consultancy Serviced on Surveillance and Monitoring of Environmental Restoration) at cost of N79.4 million.

 

Others are Crown-Tech Services Ltd (Contract for consultancy Services on Capacity building for Engineers to acquire Tools Surveillance and Monitoring of Environmental Restoration) at cost of N82.2 million, DayLight Engr. Nigeria Ltd, (Contract for consultancy Services on Survey of Oil and Gas Production and Utilization in    Nigeria) at the cost of N48.1 million and Redbrick Consultants Ltd (Course Fees Oil and Gas) at contract sum of N26.6 million. It was discovered that about five consultancies were awarded on July 14, 2014 while project on training was awarded on October 17, 2014 and the payment was made in the 2015 budget.

 

The Auditor-General of the Federation in his report, stated that no further documents regarding the transactions were not produced despite repeated requests, adding the Ministry failed to produce documents explaining and supporting the genuiness of these payments.

 

The query reads: “An expenditure entry to N718.9 million was made in the cashbook as payment to Eleven Corporate bodies for different services rendered. “Surprisingly, no further documents regarding this payment were produced for audit review despite repeated requests, contrary to Financial Regulation 110 which states that “Auditor- General or his representative shall at all reasonable times have free access to books of accounts files, security documents and other records and information relating to the account of all Federal Ministries / Extra-ministerial offices and other arms of government or units.

 

“Expenditure of this magnitude without documents explaining and supporting the genuineness of these payments cannot be accepted as legitimate charges against public funds. “The Permanent Secretary has been requested to produce all documents recover and pay to treasury the sum of N718.9 million being expenditure un-accounted for and furnish recovery particulars for verification.”

 

 

