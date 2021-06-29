News Top Stories

Senate uncovers N84bn misappropriated funds by NSITF

  • Nigeria losing $30bn annually from revenue leakages –Reps

 

The Senate, yesterday, uncovered about N84 billion mismanaged by the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance    Trust Fund (NSITF) within four years, from 12 out of 50 queries investigated so far by the apex chamber.

 

The Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, made this disclosure, saying that the agency was a cesspool of corruption.

 

According to him, 12 out of 50 queries investigated so far by the committee, which is in excess of N84 billion, was misappropriated, lamenting that this was done within a space of four years

 

He said that it was unfortunate that the management of NSITF and the board of the agency colluded to deplete the nation’s resources between 2012-2017. “They are all guilty, they

