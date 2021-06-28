Senate uncovers N84bn misappropriated within 4 years by NSITF

The Senate, Monday, uncovered about N84 billion, mismanaged by the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) within four years, from 12 out 50 queries investigated so far by the apex Chamber.

The Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, made this disclosure, saying that the agency is a cesspool of corruption.

According to him, 12 out 50 queries investigated so far by the Committee which is in excess of N84 billion was misappropriated, lamenting that this was done within a space of four years.

He said that it was unfortunate that the management of NSITF and the board of the agency colluded to deplete the nation’s resources between 2012-2017.

“They are all guilty, they are implicated, they stole the place dry. The agency is most defiant and most notorious,” he lamented.

One of the queries reads: “Audit observed that the Fund had been implementing a salary structure that is not approved by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission. As a result, irregular payment of N38,219,919,530.32 by way of personnel cost was made to the staff of the Fund from 2012 to 2017.

“Implementation of an unapproved salary structure may result in wastage of public funds, as remuneration may be higher than the productivity level of staff.

“The Managing Director is required to provide the approval of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission for the implementation of the Fund’s salaries structure.”

However, the Managing Director of NSTIF, Dr. Michael Akabogu, in his response, claimed that the amount was approved by the Commission through a letter dated July 4, 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...