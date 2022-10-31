Senate uncovers unaccounted N2.2bn Service Wide Votes in Justice Ministry

The Senate Public Accounts Committee, has uncovered N2.2 billion unaccounted expenditure, collected by the Federal Ministry of Justice, between 2017 and 2021 from the Service Wide Votes (SWV).

The Senate Committee, headed by Senator Mathew Urhoghide is currently investigating over 200 agencies that benefited from the Service Wide Votes, between 2017 and 2021 estimated at about N5 trillion.

Investigation revealed that the Service Wide Votes (SWV) collected by the Ministry of Justice was not subjected to the scrutiny of the Office of Auditor-General of the Federation and was not also in the purview of the Senate Standing Committee mandated to oversight the agency.

At the investigative hearing, the members of the Committee on Public Accounts were taken aback when the line item in the money collected from the Service Wide Votes in 2019 for Capital project was put as “Critical Needs” according to the authority, to incur Expenditure (AIE), produced by the office of Accountant- General of the Federation.

The members of the Committee were disturbed about the N650 million earnmarked for the “Critical Needs’ in the line item under Capital expenditure.

Surprisingly, in the record of the Ministry, there is nothing that revealed that N650 million was received but the AIEs from the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation revealed that N650 million was released for the Ministry for ‘Critical need’ for Capital expenditure in 2019.

