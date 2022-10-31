News

Senate uncovers unaccounted N2.2bn Service Wide Votes in Justice Ministry

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA Comments Off on Senate uncovers unaccounted N2.2bn Service Wide Votes in Justice Ministry

The Senate Public Accounts Committee, has uncovered N2.2 billion unaccounted expenditure, collected by the Federal Ministry of Justice, between 2017 and 2021 from the Service Wide Votes (SWV).

 

The Senate Committee, headed by Senator Mathew Urhoghide is currently investigating over 200 agencies that benefited from the Service Wide Votes, between 2017 and 2021 estimated at about N5 trillion.

 

Investigation revealed that the Service Wide Votes (SWV) collected by the Ministry of Justice was not subjected to the scrutiny of the Office of Auditor-General of  the Federation and was not also in the purview of the Senate Standing Committee mandated to oversight the agency.

 

At the investigative hearing, the members of the Committee on Public Accounts were taken aback when the line item in the money collected from the Service Wide Votes in 2019 for Capital project was put as “Critical Needs” according to the authority, to incur Expenditure (AIE), produced by the office of Accountant- General of the Federation.

The members of the Committee were disturbed about the N650 million earnmarked for the “Critical Needs’ in the line item under Capital expenditure.

Surprisingly, in the record of the Ministry, there is nothing that revealed that N650 million was received but the AIEs from the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation revealed that N650 million was released for the Ministry for ‘Critical need’ for Capital expenditure in 2019.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Journalists initiate measures to end discrimination against PLWD

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The journey to end discrimination against people living with disabilities in Nigeria yesterday gained more mileage with an initiative, Journalists for Disability Inclusion (J4DI). The group, at the induction of members in Abuja, said the new platform was conceived to create awareness on the plight of persons with disabilities and also promote inclusion in all […]
News

ERC to FG: Address demands of striking varsity staff unions

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Federal Government has been called to meet the various demands of striking Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as this would go a long way in restoring stability and move the nation’s university system forward.   The call was made […]
News Top Stories

Customs: Apapa Command generates N367.6bn in 9 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, said it generated the sum of N367.6 billion between January and September. The Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, disclosed this at a media conference in Lagos, yesterday. According to him, the N367,682,616,309.23 revenue collected between January and September have been remitted to the federation account. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica