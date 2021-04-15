News

Senate urges Ag. IGP, security agencies to investigate Ebonyi killings

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the killings and kidnapping of citizens in Ebonyi state by alleged herdsmen. The Senate passed the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Sam Egwu, who represents Ebonyi North on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Egwu, in the motion titled: “Urgent need for the Federal Government’s intervention to end the serial killing of innocent and defenseless citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen”, expressed serious concerns about the general state of insecurity in the country.

He said: “The killing, maiming, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and property by herdsmen have now become the daily experience of citizens of innocent and defenseless people of Ebonyi State who are murdered in their numbers almost on weekly basis.” “Aware that on 30th day of March, 2021, over 18 indigenes of Egedege, Obehi and Amuzu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, including a priest, were gruesomely murdered in cold blood by rampaging herdsmen. “Alarmed that on Monday the 12th day of April, 2021, alleged herdsmen/ Agila people again invaded Otuebu, Igidi Obu and Ndiagu Ibe-Agba villages in Umuogudu Akpu community, Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State and gruesomely killed over 12 innocent indigenes, burnt/destroyed over 56 houses and kidnapped five persons.

“Concerned that if the Federal Government does not intervene urgently, these wicked and senseless killings, kidnapping and destruction of property may continue, thereby subjecting Ebonyians and other citizens in Ebonyi State to severe hardship and terrific fear”, Senator Egwu said. Contributing to the debate, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) advocated for inter-agency interventions that would put a halt to herder killings across the country.

“The most important part of our time spent here has always been about reportage of killings of our people in the hands of herdsmen. “Mr. President, this is becoming very worrisome, that in a country which is under the rule of law, issues of this nature keep repeating themselves on a daily basis. “Mr. President, I’m begging that in order to solve this herder issue, we should make out time to have inter-agency meetings to sit down and see how we can return to these rules of engagement that can allow us do business without let or hindrance.

With that, I say Mr. President, that something urgent has to be done”, he stated. Also contributing, Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP, Ebonyi South) lamented the number of lives lost to communal clashes between communities and herdsmen killings, saying that the ceaseless killings had made citizens in Ebonyi state to live in fear of attacks by herdsmen. “As I’m talking to you, I got a call that nobody slept at Abakaliki in fear of the herdsmen attacking them last night, because they got signal that they were around. All of them ran into their houses…” The Senate observed a minute silence in honour of those killed by alleged herdsmen, condemning in the strongest terms, the various attacks on communities in Ebonyi State which led to the destruction of lives and property.

