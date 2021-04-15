Senate urges Ag. IGP, security agencies to investigate Ebonyi killings

The Senate yesterday urged Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the killings and kidnapping of citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen. The Senate passed the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Sam Egwu, who represents Ebonyi North on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Egwu in the motion titled: “Urgent need for the Federal Government’s intervention to end the serial killing of innocent and defenceless citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen,” expressed serious concerns about the general state of insecurity in the country.

He said: “The killing, maiming, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and property by herdsmen have now become the daily experience of citizens of innocent and defenceless people of Ebonyi State, who are murdered in their numbers almost on a weekly basis.” “Aware that on March 30, 2021, over 18 indigenes of Egedege, Obehi and Amuzu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, including a priest, were gruesomely murdered in cold blood by rampaging herdsmen. “Alarmed that on Monday, April 12, 2021, alleged herdsmen/Agila people again invaded Otuebu, Igidi Obu and Ndiagu Ibe- Agba villages in Umuogudu Akpu community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and gruesomely killed over 12 innocent indigenes, burnt and or destroyed over 56 houses and kidnapped five persons.

“Concerned that if the Federal Government does not intervene urgently, these wicked and senseless killings, kidnapping and destruction of property may continue, thereby subjecting Ebonyi people and other citizens in the state to severe hardship and terrific fear,” Senator Egwu said.

