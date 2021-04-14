Metro & Crime

Senate urges Ag. IGP, security agencies to investigate Ebonyi killings

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The Senate, Wednesday, urged the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the killings and kidnapping of citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen.
The Senate passed the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Sam Egwu, who represents Ebonyi North on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Egwu, in the motion titled: “Urgent need for the Federal Government’s intervention to end the serial killing of innocent and defenseless citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen”, expressed serious concerns about the general state of insecurity in the country.
He said: “The killing, maiming, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and property by herdsmen have now become the daily experience of citizens of innocent and defenseless people of Ebonyi State who are murdered in their numbers almost on a weekly basis.”

