Senate urges NEMA, others to assist Jigawa flood victims

The Senate, yesterday, directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to flood victims in Jigawa State and other parts of the country. The Senate also urged relevant disaster management agencies to provide timely early warning to flood prone areas with a view to forestalling loss of lives and property in affected areas. TheapexlegislativeChamber made the resolutions sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Danladi Abdullahi Sankara (APC Jigawa North West), on recent tragic flood incidences that happened in several communities in Jigawa State. Sankara in the motion titled, ‘Urgent Need for Humanitarian Support and assistance to victims of flooding across the country, especially Jigawa State’, lamented that over1500 houses of residents in Ringim, Kazaure, Gumel Dutse and Hadejia Emirates in Jigawa State were washed away with attendant loss of about 100 lives.
Related Articles
Afenifere, YCE caution Igboho over attacks on Ooni, others
Prominent Yoruba socio-cultural organizations, Afenifere and Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have berated acclaimed rights activist, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, for attacking the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, monarchs and some prominent leaders of the South-West. Igboho, who spoke yesterday at a virtual ‘Townhall With Yoruba In Diaspora’ monitored by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N5trn debt: Senate empowers AMCON to seize debtors’ assets
The Senate, yesterday, passed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Amendment bill, empowering the agency to seize debtors’ assets on failing to redeem their debts. The passage of the bill followed consideration of a report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions. The passed amendment bill, among other things, empowered […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Atiku, Wike crisis forces PDP to shift NEC meeting
The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)’spost-presidential primary clash between the candidate of the main opposition partyforthe 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike may have forced the PDP to shift its National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled this week. But the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu said inastatement:”Thepostponement( NECmeeting) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)