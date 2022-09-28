Senate urges NEMA, others to assist Jigawa flood victims

The Senate, yesterday, directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to flood victims in Jigawa State and other parts of the country. The Senate also urged relevant disaster management agencies to provide timely early warning to flood prone areas with a view to forestalling loss of lives and property in affected areas. TheapexlegislativeChamber made the resolutions sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Danladi Abdullahi Sankara (APC Jigawa North West), on recent tragic flood incidences that happened in several communities in Jigawa State. Sankara in the motion titled, ‘Urgent Need for Humanitarian Support and assistance to victims of flooding across the country, especially Jigawa State’, lamented that over1500 houses of residents in Ringim, Kazaure, Gumel Dutse and Hadejia Emirates in Jigawa State were washed away with attendant loss of about 100 lives.

