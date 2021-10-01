Senate vows to deliver people-oriented constitution

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday reiterated the resolve of the National Assembly to facilitate a meaningful review of the 1999 Constitution, to ensure that the instrument continues to serve its purpose and to meet the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians. Lawan said a peopleoriented Constitution will address the frictions that Nigerians are currently witnessing, hence the National Assembly has resolved take this national assignment very seriously. He said: “We already have a consensus on democracy as the best form of government for us as a people. So, we should all get actively involved in its processes.”

