Senate vows to deliver people-oriented constitution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday reiterated the resolve of the National Assembly to facilitate a meaningful review of the 1999 Constitution, to ensure that the instrument continues to serve its purpose and to meet the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians. Lawan said a peopleoriented Constitution will address the frictions that Nigerians are currently witnessing, hence the National Assembly has resolved take this national assignment very seriously. He said: “We already have a consensus on democracy as the best form of government for us as a people. So, we should all get actively involved in its processes.”

APC group: Buhari has unified governance at all levels

Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness Campaign Group yesterdaysaidthattheadministration of President MuhammaduBuharihasunified thethreetiersof government. According to the voluntary think-tank of the ruling party, this was a departure from what existed in the previous administrations where the federal government worked against the stability of the states. In a statement issued in Abuja by the Coordinators […]
Trump: Democrats want to keep schools shut ‘for political reasons’

Author Reporter

  President Trump pushed for schools to reopen this fall in a series of tweets Monday afternoon, accusing Democrats of wanting to keep schools shut “for political reasons.” “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!” Trump first tweeted. “Corrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons, not […]
Ikpeazu charges security agencies to stamp out touting in Abia

Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to check the activities of touts who block the highways, extort money and embarrass the government through their illegal activities.   Ikpeazu gave the directive in Umuahia, the state capital, while handing over patrol vehicles to the Abia Ministry of Homeland Security […]

