Senate wades into 10% tax imposed on soft drink manufacturers

We will address your concerns, says Lawan

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has waded into the controversy trailing the imposition of ten per cent (10%) tax on the manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages in Nigeria. The new tax came on the heels of the enactment of the Finance Act 2022 by the National Assembly and its subsequent implementation President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who met with key players in the soft drinks manufacturing sector yesterday in Abuja, assured them that the National Assembly will address their concerns with respect to the implementation of the Finance Act 2022.

Those at the meeting included top officials of major players in the industry, drawn from Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited, La Casera Company, Rite Foods Limited and Nigerian Bottling Company Limited. As a group, these companies had complained to the leadership of the Senate yesterday that the tax burden could lead to the collapse of the sector.

Receiving the visitors in his office, the Senate President assured them that the parliament would look into their complaints particularly with respect to the excise duty. Lawan said: “I have listened to your submissions. I want to assure you that everything that we do as a government and administration, we do so to promote, support, protect and foster businesses in our country. “You are the owners of the businesses. You invested in the soft drink industry in Nigeria. But Nigerians are the beneficiaries because in addition to drinking the soft drink, our citizens also get jobs and for those reasons, it is always at the forefront of our considerations and focus that we must enhance the business environment in Nigeria and create ease of doing business in Nigeria. “Besides, we are also conscious that the world is a global village.

There are so many other areas to which somebody could easily move out. We don’t want to lose businesses in Nigeria to our competitors. So we have to have a competitive environment here. “I have taken note of how long you have been in Nigeria. The fact that NBC has stayed for 70 years, tells a story that the Nigerian environment has provided you the opportunity to invest and also reap from your investment because it is a symbiotic relationship. While you are making profits from your business, we are also getting jobs and other benefits.

“I want to assure you that when the Finance Act 2022 was passed into law, we did so unconsciously, trying to address the issues, not trying to overburden your businesses. “Actually, the Finance Act is one way of responding to global situations that every country today faces and it is not peculiar to Nigeria. But, of course, when you pass law, you find how efficacious the law is when you started to implement it. “Maybe we are talking about the 10 percent tax. I have noted what you have said about it. You think It is a heavy burden that can make your businesses difficult to survive. And that is not the kind of consequence that we anticipated or hoped and as a parliament that passed the law, we will look at the law and see how everybody will be protected.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...