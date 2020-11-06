News

Senate wants N9.2bn NASS renovation project prioritised

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to ensure that the renovation of the National Assembly Complex was treated as a priority project in the implementation of the 2021 Budget.

The committee has also charged the FCTA to ensure the extension of the railway services beyond the present point to enhance easy movement of people across the FCT. These demands came yesterday as the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, appeared before the committee to defend the National Priority Budget Proposal of the FCTA for the year 2021.

A whooping sum of N9,250,000,000 was earmarked for the project in the 2020 budget, but the project could not take off due to the opposition mounted against it by many Nigerians and the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which triggered a sharp decline in national revenue.

The project has been rolled over into the 2021 Appropriation Bill and the sum of N9.2 billion has been allocated to it. This is a shortfall of N50,000,000 when compared to the figure earmarked for it in the 2020 budget.

In the course of the budget defence session, a member of the committee, Senator Abdullahi Gobir (APC/Sokoto) drew the attention of the committee to the state of infrastructure in the National Assembly Complex and the need to expedite action on the proposed renovation project.

M e a n w h i l e , N45,527,118,338 has been proposed as National Priority Capital Budget for the FCT for the fiscal year 2021. The sum is to sustain the implementation of critical projects in the Federal Capital City (FCC) and the Satellite towns.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police kill six armed robbers in shoot out in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Police in Akwa Ibom has killed a six man armed robbery gang that specialized in car snatching and selling across Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, who disclosed this while parading the dead robbers in Uyo yesterday said they met their death during a shoot […]
News

US arrests ex-Mexican Defence Minister, Cienfuegos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Mexican Defence Minister Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested in the US at the request of the Drug Enforcement Agency(DEA). Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he was informed by the US ambassador to Mexico that Cienfuegos – defense chief from 2012-2018 – was detained at Los Angeles airport. “The consul in Los Angeles will […]
News

Prince Harry: Social media stoking ‘crisis of hate’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a “crisis of hate,” and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine Fast Company headlined “Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it,” Harry said that he and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: