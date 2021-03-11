News

Senate wants substantive chairman for NDE Board

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill seeking to provide for the position of a substantive Chairman on the board of the Nigerian Directorate of Employment (NDE). According to the sponsor of the bill, Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiyya (APC, Katsina Central), it would provide for the appointment of the substantive Chairman by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also noted that the Chairman would take over the functions of presiding over the Board as presently carried out by the Minister of Labour as stipulated in the existing Act. Leading debate on the Nigerian Directorate of Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Barkiyya said that since its establishment in 1986, the Nigerian Directorate of Employment had provided a platform for young entrepreneurs and even the elderly population to learn a vocation and become financially independent.

“The objective of the directorate as contained in the 1987 presidential budget speech was to concentrate its efforts on the re-activation of public works, promotion of self-employment, organization of artisans into co-operatives, and encouragement of a culture of maintenance and repairs.”

