Senate: We didn’t receive palliatives from Buhari

Senate Spokesman and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, described as wicked lies or deliberate misinformation, a media report, alleging hoarding of palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians by lawmakers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

He said that the lawmakers also played their part by purchasing and distributing palliatives to people at their different constituencies.

 

The statement read: “The attention of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity has been drawn to a publication credited to The Director, Media and Publicity of the Muhammadu Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign Committee, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, alleging hoarding of palliatives meant for distribution to Nigerians by lawmakers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“Senator Ajibola Basiru, who described the allegations as either wicked lies or deliberate misinformation on the part of Engr Kailani, said rather emphatically, that lawmakers never received any COVID-19 palliatives from Mr President or the Federal Government, at all, for onward distribution to their constituents.

 

“While not speaking for the governors, I make bold to say that no Federal lawmaker and indeed, no Senator received any kobo from Mr President or any foodstuff or any material for that matter, talk less of hoarding them.

 

“Rather, at the Senate, we donated half of members’ salaries for the purpose of cushioning the effect of COVID 19.

 

“We legislators equally played our part by purchasing and distributing palliatives to people at our different constituencies. So, it is quite unfortunate for Kilani Mohammed or anyone to castigate us in the public and saying what is not true”, he said.

 

“Dr Ajibola Basiru however cautioned against “deliberate falsehood to paint Federal Lawmakers in bad light for whatever motive.”

