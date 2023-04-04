News Politics

Senate Worried Over EX-Senate President Corpse Still At London Morgue

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The Senate on Tuesday scowled at the continuous stay in the mortuary of the remains of a former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, 14 months after he died in a London hospital.

Wayas, who was a senator in the Second Republic, died on November 20, 2021, after hospitalization at the London hospital, and his body was deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

The Senate, through a motion moved by Senator Gershom Bassey, declared that the delay in the burial of the former Senate President was embarrassing to the Senate and the Federal Government.

He consequently called on the Federal government as a matter of urgency to evacuate the remains of the deceased from the London hospital mortuary for a befitting burial in Nigeria, just as he also called for his immortalization.

He proposed that the Senate urgently take over the burial plans of the deceased to save the country from further humiliation.

Bassey said, “It is very worrisome and embarrassing that 14 months after the death of the former Senate President, his remains still lie in the morgue in the UK.

The Senate needs to as a matter of urgency, intervene by taking over the burial plans of the deceased.”

Some of the Senators like Jibrin Barau ( APC Kano North ), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi ( APC Niger North), Uche Ekwunife ( PDP Anambra Central), and Enyinnaya Abaribe ( APGA Abia South), expressed sadness on the development and called on the Senate to liaise with appropriate authorities for way out.

 

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the delay in the burial of the former Senate President, 14 months after his death, was very embarrassing to the National Assembly and the Federal Government.

He said, “This is not a good commentary on us as a country. Unfortunately, to stop this type of embarrassment, an attempt made last year for Presiding officers of the National Assembly to be given medical support for life by Nigeria was rejected by us during voting on constitution amendments.

The embarrassment at hand with the Joseph Wayas remains, calls for reflection and I hope the 10th Assembly will do the needful.”

Boma Achenimie

