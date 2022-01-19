News

Senate worried over revenue shortfalls, budget deficits

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has expressed concern over persistent shortfalls in revenue and continued reliance on borrowing to fund the budget. It has therefore resolved to meet with revenue generating agencies on how to make them achieve their targets and generate more revenues this year.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said this yesterday while welcoming his colleagues back from Christmas break. According to him, revenue has become a major challenge for development. He added that funding this year’s budget is predicated on significant borrowing and that could only be countered with the generation of more revenues.

Lawan pledged that the Senate will boost the capacity of government agencies involved in revenue drive with a view to reducing borrowing for development of the much needed infrastructure. He said: “Our country is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. We have to construct and provide infrastructure, in all parts of our country because infrastructure is needed for our nation to develop. “However, we do not generate enough revenues to fund the provision of such infrastructure. Until more revenues are generated, the country has to borrow and also resort to other sources of funding our infrastructural development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Misinformation still threat to COVID-19 response efforts – WHO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

As Nigeria raises the alarm over imminent fourth wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic due to the expected influx of passengers from high-burdened countries in the Yuletide season, including South Africa where the deadly Omicron variant is in circulation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed worry over the negative effect of misinformation to the COVID- […]
News

Lagos to youths: Engage us always on your challenges

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Determined to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state, the Lagos State government yesterday charged youths in the state to always engage the state Ministry of Youth and Social Development on any issue, rather than allowing themselves to be used to incite violence. Speaking during an interactive session with Voluntary Youth Organisations (VYOs) and Youth Focused […]
News

Kwara pensions board: AbdulRazaq met N21bn backlog of LG gratuities

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin

The backlog of arrears of local government staff gratuities from 2009 in Kwara State is in excess of N21 billion.   This was disclosed yesterday by the Executive Secretary, Kwara State Local Government Staff Pension Board, Smaila Oyelowo, while testifying before the retired Justice Matthew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion of N300 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica