Senate worried over revenue shortfalls, budget deficits

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has expressed concern over persistent shortfalls in revenue and continued reliance on borrowing to fund the budget. It has therefore resolved to meet with revenue generating agencies on how to make them achieve their targets and generate more revenues this year.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said this yesterday while welcoming his colleagues back from Christmas break. According to him, revenue has become a major challenge for development. He added that funding this year’s budget is predicated on significant borrowing and that could only be countered with the generation of more revenues.

Lawan pledged that the Senate will boost the capacity of government agencies involved in revenue drive with a view to reducing borrowing for development of the much needed infrastructure. He said: “Our country is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. We have to construct and provide infrastructure, in all parts of our country because infrastructure is needed for our nation to develop. “However, we do not generate enough revenues to fund the provision of such infrastructure. Until more revenues are generated, the country has to borrow and also resort to other sources of funding our infrastructural development.”

