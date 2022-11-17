Senate’s Ad hoc C’ttee members on oil theft disown report

A mild drama occured on the floor of the Senate yesterday, when members of the ad hoc Committee on Oil Theft, disowned the report presented by the Chairman, Senator Akpan Bassey, for consideration and adoption. The Senate had on April 14, 2022, constituted a 13-member Adhoc Committee on Oil Lifting, Theft and the Impact on Petroleum Production and Oil Revenues.

Seven months after the assignment, the Committee presented its report for Senate’s consideration and adoption in plenary yesterday but ran into serious hiccups as members of the Committee disowned it. First to make observation on non – signing of the report was the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who presided by saying only six out of 13 members signed the report presented to him.

