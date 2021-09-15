In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, who returned from the United States of America (USA) to Nigeria on Monday has gone into isolation. Kalu, who was in the USA for a few weeks, had fruitful meetings with friends and associates, many of whom described Kalu’s visit as timely and eventful. Recall, during his visit, Kalu met with students of the National War College in Washington DC to discuss the untapped potentials of Senate’s Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, isolates after US trip the African economy.

The Senate Chief Whip equally had fruitful engagements with development partners and non-profit organisations in a bid to seek support for his constituency. According to Kalu via his Twitter handle, his decision to isolate is in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel. The former governor called on Nigerians to abide by the regulations of the Federal Government and international bodies to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

Like this: Like Loading...