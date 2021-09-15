News

Senate’s Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, isolates after US trip

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, who returned from the United States of America (USA) to Nigeria on Monday has gone into isolation. Kalu, who was in the USA for a few weeks, had fruitful meetings with friends and associates, many of whom described Kalu’s visit as timely and eventful. Recall, during his visit, Kalu met with students of the National War College in Washington DC to discuss the untapped potentials of Senate’s Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, isolates after US trip the African economy.

The Senate Chief Whip equally had fruitful engagements with development partners and non-profit organisations in a bid to seek support for his constituency. According to Kalu via his Twitter handle, his decision to isolate is in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel. The former governor called on Nigerians to abide by the regulations of the Federal Government and international bodies to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun monarch berates S’West govs’ failure to sustain Awo’s education policy

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

    A first class monarch in Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi yesterday said failure of the South-West governors to sustain the free education policy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was responsible for joblessness, youth restiveness and alarming rate of out-ofschool children in region.   Oba Akinyemi, who is the Eselu of […]
News

Nigeria needs a new people’s constitution – Don

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A university professor has said that Nigeria needs a people’s constitution to address the concerns of the diverse groups in the country. The lecturer at the Department of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies, University of Ibadan, Prof Isaac Albert said the 1999 Constitution lacks strength, capability, credibility and prospect to unite the country. Speaking at […]
News

Governor to drop mask lawsuit against Atlanta mayor, city

Posted on Author Reporter

  Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that he plans to drop a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city, possibly ending a months-long feud over an order for people to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. Kemp had sued Bottoms and the city of Atlanta to stop enforcement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica