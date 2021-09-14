News

Senate’s Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, isolates after US trip

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, who returned from the United States of America (USA) to Nigeria on Monday has gone into isolation.

Kalu, who was in the USA for a few weeks, had fruitful meetings with friends and associates, many of whom described Kalu’s visit as timely and eventful.

Recall, during his visit, Kalu met with students of the National War College in Washington DC to discuss the untapped potentials of the African economy.

The Senate Chief Whip equally had fruitful engagements with development partners and non-profit organisations in a bid to seek support for his constituency.

According to Kalu via his Twitter handle, his decision to isolate is in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

The former governor called on Nigerians to abide by the regulations of the Federal Government and international bodies to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kebbi govt, NGOs offer scholarship to100 students

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The management of Starex University- Delhi, Jaipur NH-8 Vill Binila-Gurugram, India, is expected to arrive in Kebbi State between March 19 and 27, for the screening of 100 female’s students that will study medicine in the institution. In a statement signed by the secretary of the Bright Girls Organisation, Comrade Abubakar Muhammad, said that the […]
News

Two bridges collapse in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The roads leading to Bida from Minna and Minna-Zungeru to Bida have been blocked due to the heavy gridlock occasioned by the collapse of two bridges leaving over 2,000, travellers stranded over two days. Speaking after inspecting the state government intervention work on the ‘terrible spots’ on the Minna- Suleja highway to ease the sufferings […]
News

Lagos PDP to appeal sack of Doherty as chairman –Ogunkelu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Chairman of Lagos State Elders Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Bimbo Ogunkelu, has said that the party will appeal the High Court’s judgment, which sacked Deji Doherty, as the state chairman of the party. Ogunkelu in a press statement said that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica