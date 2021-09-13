Senate’s Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, tasks African leaders on development

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on Africans in the diaspora to contribute to the growth and progress of the African continent by participating in the political process in their respective countries.

The former governor stressed that Africa has untapped potential, adding that with the sustenance of democratic virtues the future of Africa is bright.

Kalu, who was speaking during a breakfast meeting with a cross-section of students of the War College, Washington D.C, who are of Africa origin, at his Potomac residence on Sunday, before departing for Nigeria, charged political and business leaders on mentoring the younger generation in business, politics and governance.

The Senate Chief Whip faulted peddlers of negative news on Africa, adding that Africans are successful in various professions across the globe. He said: “As a business and political leader, I have over the years, built robust cross-national and multisector experience.

“During my stint as Governor of Abia State in South East Nigeria, coming from the private sector, I was determined to improve the common lot of the people. “I inherited a huge debt profile from previous administrations in the state. “We also met deplorable infrastructure across the state.

“Despite the financial challenges, I used my network of contacts in the financial industry to raise funds for the execution of infrastructure in the state.

“Within six months of my administration, I was named Action Governor by President Olusegun Obasanjo, for the rapid and aggressive road construction in Aba and other parts of the state. “I was prepared for leadership before venturing into politics.

“To be a good leader, you must demonstrate intellectual capacity, business acumen and strong will to achieve positive results. “In Africa, we have talents in all facets of life, but without mentorship the skills of the people cannot be properly harnessed.

“Governments at all levels must support human capital development in a bid to drive sustainable growth and development.”

