Senate’s expectations from Service Chiefs

The appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, elicited reactions from diverse segments of the nation’s population. Stakeholders from the political circle, professionals in various areas of human endeavour, public affairs analysts and parliamentarians, all expressed their views on the action of the President. The new Service Chiefs are, Major- General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

While some commended President Buhari for finally appointing new service chiefs to take over from those whose tenure of office was long expired and already attained retirement age, some Nigerians, vehemently criticized the President for taking the decision late and allowing security situation to deteriorate.

However, others concentrated attention on the new appointees, offering them advice on what to do and the need to actualised the reasons for which they came to the saddle, which is to combat the worrisome insecurity in the country and return peace to Nigeria. The National Assembly is not different as well.

Most Senators, who commented on the development, focused more on the appointees, tasking the new Service Chiefs to hit the ground running in the current effort by the federal government to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country. Some of the Senators who spoke to our correspondent urged the top security commanders to rise to the occasion and eliminate the insurgency in the land by taking proactive and drastic measures against the insurgents, which are currently operating in parts of the country under different names.

In his reaction, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said the appointment of security officers was better late than never, saying that Nigerians had been calling for this for a long time.

“The appointment of new Service Chiefs is better late than never. We have been calling for this for a long time now. Let us hope that this team would stem the tide of insecurity”, he said. Also speaking, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), said, “This is just one out of a number of steps needed to be taken to tackle insecurity which is making life difficult for Nigerians. We should work on the morale of the serving military officers so that they can pursue the war against banditry and insurgency very well”.

In his reaction, a former Senate Leader and Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Ali Ndume, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give the new Service Chiefs timeline to end insurgency in Nigeria. Ndume also urged the President not to hesitate to sack the new heads of the nation’s security agencies, if they failed to perform in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the country.

Also, the ensure effective performance of the operatives in the war, the politician implored the Federal Government to release funds appropriated for the security agencies upfront, to ensure that there was no financial impediment in the effort to tackle the menace of insecurity in the land.

He hinted that some of the equipment ordered by the Federal Government to fight insurgency had started arriving the country, expressing optimism that, the new security heads would be in a better position to defeat the terrorists and other criminal elements causing insecurity in the country.

“In fact, I have been advocating and I am still advocating that now that there is a new set of Service Chiefs, their requirements should be front-loaded, that is to say, if they require certain amount to execute the war, they should be exempted from quarterly allocations and be given their money upfront.

“Once the government does that, I suggest that the President should now in sitting with them for the first or second time, give them a timeline, that, look, you want this, I have given you. What else? If they say nothing, okay, give me a time when you will finish this war.

That should determine their tenure. If they don’t perform, government should not waste time in replacing them”, the lawmaker stated. Ndume, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, described the appointment of the Service Chiefs as a welcome development, saying that President Buhari, in his New Year broadcast, promised to rejig the country’s security apparatus to address the security challenges in the country, and had kept to his word.

He further expressed confidence in the capability and capacity of the individual officers newly appointed by the President, to perform well in their operations to end the war against terror, saying that they had the requisite experience to perform.

“This (appointment of new Service Chiefs) is part of the implementation of his promise and also it is just a change of guards, so to say. But the good thing about it is that the new Service Chiefs are not only qualified but they have the field and operational experience.

“The CDS, I know him very well, I have worked with him in Maiduguri. He was a very performing officer and from there he was posted to the Joint Military Taskforce in the Lake Chad region and we have seen how gallant, intelligent and humble he is. It was during his tenure that he upgraded the civil-Army relations to a next level.

He is experienced enough. “The Chief of Army Staff was also a Theatre Commander at one-time, even though his tenure was very short. He knows the terrain very well, he has the experience. Also, the Chief of Air Staff was at the theatre. In fact, at one time, he was the deputy commandant of the Operation Lafiya Dole. And even the Chief of Naval Staff is not new to the terrain having come from Kano, he knows the place very well.

“So, we are expecting that with this development and being conversant with the insurgency problem in the North-East particularly and in the country in general, Nigerians by the several calls they have made for the change of the Service Chiefs, have very high expectation on the new Service Chiefs”, he stated. On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) said, “It is good news to Nigerians.

The new military chiefs should be able to look on what is on ground and hit the ground running.” Similarly, Senator Baba Kaita (APC, Katsina North), said: “this is something, it is a response to what Nigerians are yearning for and I believe we are all good for it. The reason is that injecting new personnel into the equation will really improve or change that perception of most Nigerians that having tenure extended was first illegal and was uncalled for. Also, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), urged the new security chiefs to end the insecurity in the country by procuring new equipment and improving on the working conditions of personnel.

The Senate had on December 1, 2020, urged President Buhari to immediately initiate a transitionary process of phasing out the overstayed security chiefs and replacing them with new ones with new ideas and solutions, following the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate made the resolution sequel to a motion, entitled: “beheading of 67 farmers in Borno by Boko Haram insurgents: need for urgent decisive action”, sponsored by the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima. Similarly, on December 15, 2020, the Senate was greeted by intense vexation, lamentation and threats over what it described as President Buhari’s failure to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in the country.

The development followed a point of order and accompanying motion, brought to its floor during plenary by Senator Bello Mandiya (APC-Katsina), on “The need to order investigation into the missing students at the Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State”.

Sequel to the debate on the motion, the Senate urged President Buhari, to consider and implement the recommendations of its Ad Hoc Committee on Nigeria’s Security Challenges as a holistic response to the frightening security situation in the country.

It also condemned in very strong terms the attack on Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State which led to the abduction and disappearance of over 300 students. With their appointments at such a period of widespread insecurity, the new Service Chiefs will surely have their hands full in the days to come. But their performance or otherwise will justify the confidence reposed in them by the nation’s Commander-in-Chief.

