Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator-Senator Akanbi

Since the passing away of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, tributes has poured in from all over the country the latest being that of a fellow Senator, Adesoji Akanbi.

According to Akanbi, Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator.

He said that the death of the former Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, brought a deep feeling of shock, pain and disbelief to him, but we must submit to the will of Almighty Allah.

“Ibadan land has lost a great son. Oyo state has lost a great leader. The entire Yoruba race has lost one of its shinning lights. Nigeria has lost an intelligent politician. I will forever remember Ajimobi as a man who was truly and deeply loved by his creator as evident in his very illustrious life as a professional, and in politics. This was a man who set records and broke records in terrains that many thought impossible, starting from a very humble background.

“From rising to the peak in his career, to successfully representing his people as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and finally becoming the first governor of Oyo state to win a second term, a feat which earned him the well-deserved Koseleri tag.”

Akanbi went on to add that the Late Senator Ajimobi brought infrastructural development to Oyo state in his eight years as governor, and such infrastructure, will continue to immortalize him in the hearts of the people.

“His hard work and doggedness towards his goals will be remembered through the many elections he won and even in the few he lost. Possessing a good sense of humour, Senator Ajimobi lived life to the fullest; he freely expressed himself, leaving no one in doubt regarding his true feelings about issues.”

He further more said that Ajimobi worked the for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party, “this is indeed a devastating loss as it comes at a time when we most need him to play an important role in the future we are building. These are trying times, and my heart goes out to his wife, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, their children and his entire family for whom he lived his life. May Almighty Allah give them the strength they need to bear this pain and continue to uphold his legacy.

“Senator Abiola Ajimobi was like a big brother to me. I called him Uncle until he breathed his last. It is so painful to see him go. I had thought we had a party to rebuild together in Oyo state, but who are we to question God? In Yoruba land, when a great man passes on, we say erín wó àjànàkú sùn bí òkè. Indeed, an elephant has fallen, like a hill, he sleeps, forever,” he added.

