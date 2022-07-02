News

Senator Abiru empowers 1,250 market women with N62.5m grants

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comments Off on Senator Abiru empowers 1,250 market women with N62.5m grants

The residents of Epe defied torrential rains yesterday to welcome their federal lawmaker, Tokunbo Abiru, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the commissioning of projects facilitated by Abiru. Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a 960 capacity mini-stadium, which include; Football pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, administrative offices, changing rooms and other amenities.

The governor also commissioned the remodelled popular Oluwo Fish Market, which now comprises 240 open stalls, 82 lock up stalls, five open floors, 12 toilets and four new offices for Iya Oloja and Baba Oloja, tourism board and local government staff security post. The projects were done by the Presidency through the office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Abiru also doled out grants worth 62.5m to 1,250 selected market women and traders across the senatorial district and also supported about 200 rural farmers with hand planters and financial grants. Abiru in his speech said he was passionate about improving the socio-economic conditions of his constituents, adding that he will not relent in his quest to ensure there is greater good to the larger. In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu said; “Over the last 18 months, Senator Abiru has dutifully delivered the dividends of democracy in several areas and on multiple fronts, not just in the primary mandate of law-making, but also in terms of life-changing empowerment and endowment.

“Today, we are here to commission a number of infrastructure projects by him, some of which are facilitated through the Office of the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), occupied by an esteemed daughter of Lagos, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.” Princess Orelope-Adefulire applauded Abiru for making women empowerment a cardinal focus of his activities, noting that such action is crucial for social integration and inclusiveness. She said the Office of the SDGs in the Presidency had facilitated rehabilitation of more than 10 schools and four healthcare projects in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

We secured 2,220 convictions in 2021 – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it secured a total of 2, 220 convictions across all its commands in 2021. Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement Thursday. He said: “The figure which emerged from a review of the Commission’s performance in […]
News

Osun unveils new education policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With effect from next academic session, recommendations by the Education Review White Paper on restructuring and remodification of some extant education policies in the state would be implemented by the state. The decision taken by the State Executive Council was disclosed through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode. […]
News

We’ll prioritize railway infrastructure dev’t, Buhari pledges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his government would prioritize railway development, describing rail transportation as a potent economic driver. Buhari gave this assurance Thursday at the ground breaking ceremony of the Kaduna-Kano segment of the Lagos–Kano railway modernization project. He said the take-off of construction activities on this segment of the Lagos-Kano line vividly […]

