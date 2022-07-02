Senator Abiru empowers 1,250 market women with N62.5m grants

The residents of Epe defied torrential rains yesterday to welcome their federal lawmaker, Tokunbo Abiru, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District and the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the commissioning of projects facilitated by Abiru. Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a 960 capacity mini-stadium, which include; Football pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, administrative offices, changing rooms and other amenities.

The governor also commissioned the remodelled popular Oluwo Fish Market, which now comprises 240 open stalls, 82 lock up stalls, five open floors, 12 toilets and four new offices for Iya Oloja and Baba Oloja, tourism board and local government staff security post. The projects were done by the Presidency through the office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Abiru also doled out grants worth 62.5m to 1,250 selected market women and traders across the senatorial district and also supported about 200 rural farmers with hand planters and financial grants. Abiru in his speech said he was passionate about improving the socio-economic conditions of his constituents, adding that he will not relent in his quest to ensure there is greater good to the larger. In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu said; “Over the last 18 months, Senator Abiru has dutifully delivered the dividends of democracy in several areas and on multiple fronts, not just in the primary mandate of law-making, but also in terms of life-changing empowerment and endowment.

“Today, we are here to commission a number of infrastructure projects by him, some of which are facilitated through the Office of the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), occupied by an esteemed daughter of Lagos, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.” Princess Orelope-Adefulire applauded Abiru for making women empowerment a cardinal focus of his activities, noting that such action is crucial for social integration and inclusiveness. She said the Office of the SDGs in the Presidency had facilitated rehabilitation of more than 10 schools and four healthcare projects in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

