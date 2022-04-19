News

Senator Abiru hosts Ramadan lecture, Easter intercession

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, at the weekend, held a fellowship tagged ’Easter Intercession’ with leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and hosted Ramadan lecture for Muslims in the 16 Local Governments and the Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

 

The events were held at the constituency office of the Senator in Ikorodu on Saturday and Sunday . Speaking on the rationale behind the events, Senator Abiru said Nigeria needs intense prayers at this crucial time of her history adding that the challenges facing the nation require God’s intervention.

 

The Senator specifically requested that prayers should be offered for the All Progressives Congress, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his presidential ambition. Abiru said no other politician among those who had indicated interest in the office of the president has the experience and capacity to manage ‘the complexities of Nigeria and various interests and tendencies in the country’ like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abiru who served under the transformational government of Babatunde Raji Fashola in Lagos as the Commissioner of Finance on the recommendation of Tinubu said there is no leader in the history of Nigeria that has made other lead- ers like Tinubu urging Nigerians to support his bid for presidency.

 

“We all know the wonders he brought to bear in Lagos when he served between 1999 and 2007, especially in the area of economy, healthcare, infrastructure and human capital development.

 

He will do much more if given the opportunity to lead the country,” Abiru canvassed support for Tinubu.

The Christian clerics led by their leader, Evangelist (Dr) Emmanuel Adegoke, who is also the CAN Chairman of Ikorodu North LCDA, agreed with Abiru on Tinubu saying if the leadership recruitment system in Lagos State envisioned by the former governor could produce someone like Senator Abiru, ‘such a leader deserves the support to lead Nigeria’.

 

Adegoke said Abiru had performed exceptionally in office in the last 15 months in the saddle adding that the Senator is a very tolerant person who respects other religions especially Christianity

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

