Senator accuses Umahi of assassination plot

Your allegation baseless, says Umahi

A senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Senator Obinna Ogba yesterday in Abuja, accused Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, of threatening to assassinate him. In a briefing in Abuja yesterday, Ogba said that he would have disregarded the allegation and threat by the governor but he decided to cry out in view of the personality involved in the threat.

However, in a swift reaction, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, Orji Uchenna Orji, described Ogba’s allegations as baseless He, however, called on Nigerians to hold the governor responsible should any evil happen to him or any member of his family as the governor had openly allegedly referred to him and three other persons as sponsorship of cultists and IPOB members to distabilize the state.

Ogba said: “In a national media briefing held in the Executive Council Chambers in Abakaliki on Friday the 27th of November, 2020, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, made very damaging and unfounded report against my person and three other very eminent and highly revered persons from Ebonyi State.

“Ordinarily, I could have treated that media briefing as mere gibberish but coming from the mouth of a sitting governor, it becomes very necessary to give it the needed attention in order to invite full scrutiny of the dangerous recklessness inherent in the utterances of a Chief Security Officer of a State. “Speaking for myself and by way of rebuttal, I wish to state categorically that I have never harboured, recruited, induced or engaged cultists for any purpose whether political or otherwise in all my personal and public life.

Umahi goes further to state that ‘this is alleged information I got and I needed to share this information with the security agencies….’ “This statement represents a clear and unambiguous defamation consciously deployed to assassinate the characters of honourable and law abiding leaders of our great state without justification. One of the qualities of a sound leader is being able to guard what he says at all times.

His utterances cast huge aspersions on his being referred to as His Excellency. “When Umahi states that ‘…the reason is that every governor in this state has been fought by the same set of people…’ he betrays the paranoia, fear and the persecution complex that have infected his soul and sensibility and brought about a degree of derangement into his mind ever since he stepped into the office of the Governor.

“Umahi has solely brought a fight upon himself and his soul is under torture because he suddenly has realized that he made the biggest political miscalculations in his life and no one is helping him in his lonely megalomaniac journey of self-destruct.

“When Umahi goes on to state that ‘if they try to fight the State, this will be their last fight. They will not fight again…’ he is making a direct and open threat against my life and the lives of other law abiding citizens of Ebonyi State. The record of Umahi’s history of violence and threats of violence abound in the public domain.

“Recall that the governor and his brother Austin Umahi sent me threat messages on the 14th of January and 16th of August respectively, warning me to watch my back, later the governor called me that he would demolish my hotel at Dr. Offia Nwali Street, Abakaliki. “Therefore, when a man with such a history, combined with his insatiable greed to cling unto power makes these sorts of dangerous and thoughtless utterances, then he must be taken seriously.

“It is important to state here that should anything happen to me or any member of my family, Governor Umahi should be held responsible. Umahi should note that the gentility of the tiger does not mean weakness.”

But Umahi through his commissioner, Orji said: “This statement of Distinguished Senator Obinna Ogba, with due respect, is a political trick from a rejected representative who is crying foul over non-existent and imaginative allegation. “We as government are not interested in responding to his allegation which I take as very unwarranted, scandalous and irresponsible. “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has moved forward in his quest to allow peace reign no matter the level of distraction and provocation by detractors. “The Governor has publicly directed all government officials not to abuse anybody or take any unjustifiable actions against anybody.

I will advise Senator Ogba to respect the opinion of the people that elected him and play his politics in line with conventions. Our government is not distracted at all. When politics comes, we shall play it very well. We wish him well.”

