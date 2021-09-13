Senator Adamu berates el-Rufai, Masari, others over anti-open grazing stance

*Says herders free to move cattle around

*Opposes rotational presidency

Senator Abdullah Adamu, yesterday, carpeted all the governors from both the North and South, who have expressed support for anti-open grazing law.

Adamu, who was a one-time Governor of Nasarawa State, also insisted that the law, which has been passed by some state assemblies, would not stand the test of time.

The politician, who expressed these positions while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja, pointed out that while movement of herders with their cattle is constitutional; the anti-open grazing law being promulgated by some states is unconstitutional.

This was as the legislator dampened the hope of Southerners ahead of 2023, by declaring that rotational presidency was not provided for by the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Reacting to recent acceptance of anti-open grazing law by Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Bello Masari of Katsina State as earlier adopted by the entire 17 Southern states’ governors, Senator Adamu said that their decisions to embrace the law restricting grazing of cattle in the open was wrong.

He argued that, in as much as it is not lawful for herders to use their cattle to destroy people’s farms, it is also totally unconstitutionally for anybody to restrict their movement or criminalise cattle rearing business, citing provisions of free movement and legitimate business in the 1999 Constitution.

The lawmaker blamed the federal, state and local governments for not making sufficient provisions to protect the herders as well as the farmers in the process of pursuing their legitimate businesses.

