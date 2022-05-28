News

Senator Aishat emerges APC Guber candidate in Adamawa

Posted on

History was made on Friday morning as Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani emerged victorious as the first female gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State. Binani, who is the current Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial zone, scored 430 votes to emerge victorious over the other male aspirants in a keenly contested primary that started on Thursday night.

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, emerged the first runner up with 288 votes. Also, the immediate past governor of the State, Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow, emerged third, with 103 votes while Abdulrazak Namdas came fourth place with 94 votes. Similarly, Umar Mustapha Madawaki and Wafarniyi Theman were fifth and sixth positions with 39 and 21 votes respectively in the contest. Binani said the victory is not only for her alone but for the party to have a government of theirs. She appealed to other aspirants who couldn’t make it to join hands with her to ensure that their stolen mandate by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is retrieved

 

Our Reporters

