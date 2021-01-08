Senator Bayo Salami dies in US

Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former Senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Senator Adebayo Salami is dead.

He died in the United States of America on Thursday. Cause of his death was, however, unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Salami represented Osun Central Senatorial District in Nigerian Senate on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) at the inception of the fourth republic in 1999.

A member of the APC, who preferred anonymity, said his death has been confirmed but advised to wait for official announcement.

The source said the late Senator was sick but could not confirm the nature of his sickness.

