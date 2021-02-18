Senator bemoans insecurity, says herders, farmers’ clash killing Nigeria

A Senator, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has asked the federal government to be patriotic in handling Insecurity bedeviling the country. Bamidele said it was time for Nigerians to allow patriotic spirit to guide them in arresting and prosecuting those suspected to be killers, land Invaders, kidnappers and rapists associated with kidnapping and farmers-herdsmen’s bedlam blowing across the country. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said this on the floor of the Senate yesterday while articulating his views on a motion he sponsored, entitled ‘General Insecurity in Nigeria and Matters Arising.’

Bamidele said: “The insecurity in the country is no longer about the Fulani and Ibo, no longer about Yoruba and Kanuri or about Northeast or Southwest, but about Nigeria. “This is the time that patriotic spirit that lives in all of us must guide us. Section 43 of the 1999 Constitution grants all of us the rights to own property anywhere in the country. But this is different from ownership of lands.

Land Use Act clearly spelt out three ways land can be acquired: By government, Corporate body or individual. Though, I have the right to own property anywhere in the country, but I have no right to trespass on the land belonging to anyone. “I am happy that government at all levels and individuals are suggesting ways to end farmers-herdsmen’s clashes, but it is not the right of anyone to trespass on the lands of anyone.

“The war against insecurity must be taken to every section of this country and our governors must be allowed to take charge of security in their localities. “Governors of Enugu in the Southeast or any other governor in any zone must be allowed to take charge of their security. “I don’t want to care wherever they came from criminals trespassing on people’s lands must be punished. They have to be cautioned because there is no patriotic spirit in people constituting security threat to other citizens. “Let no one be afraid of being called a tribalist, this is the time to speak out the truth in the interest of Nigeria.”

