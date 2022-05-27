Senator Binani makes history beats Ribadu, others to clinch Adamawa APC guber ticket  

History was made in Adamawa on Thursday when Senator Aishatu Binani defeated all the male contestants in the APC guber race in the state to clinch the APC ticket for the 2023 polls.

Binani against all odds defeated former Commissioner of Police and EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu and former governor of the state Mohammed Bindo with 430 votes to clinch the ticket.

By this, history was made in Adamawa and by extension in Nigerian politics as no other female contestant has been able to defeat their male counterpart in a primary election.

A breakdown of votes scored by all the contestants are as follows;

WAFARI THEMAN 21 votes

BINDOW MOHAMMED 103 votes

NAMDAS ABDULRAZAK 94 votes

OTUMBA MUSTAPHA 39 votes

NUHU RIBADU 288 votes

AISHATU BINANI 430 votes

Invalid Ballot papers: 36.

