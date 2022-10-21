Senator David Mark Loses Son To Cancer

Tunde Jonathan Mark, son of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has died in a London hospital on Friday morning.

Tunde, who died after a long battle with cancer, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.

A statement by Paul Mumeh,

Special Adviser to the former President of the Senate, David Mark, said Tunde, born on October 13, 1971, attended Yaba Military School, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended Secondary school.

“Tunde was a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was married with a daughter,” Paul Mumeh said in the statement, and added that: “He passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and loved ones.”

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

