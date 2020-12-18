Senator empowers 520 physically-challenged persons in A’Ibom

A total of 520 physically challenged persons in Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, of Akwa Ibom State have benefitted from a life support training skills programme initiated by the Senator, representing the Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Akpan.

The beneficiaries, who were drawn from the nine local government areas that constitute the senatoriisal district and beyond, were trained in soap making, shoe making, mobile phone technology and other ICT skills.

The three-day training programme, which was held at the Constituency Office of the Senator in Uyo, the state capital, had resource persons from the Border Community Development Agency (BCDA), Abuja.

In his remarks at the event, Senator Akpan stated: “The programme was conceived based on the huge number of requests by the physicallychallenged persons in my constituency and made possible through the 2020 budget in collaboration with the Border Community Development Agency.” Akpan, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) added that life support items such as manual wheelchairs, ear-hearing aids, guide canes and configured mobile phones and crutches would be distributed to the participants.

